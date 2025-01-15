Court summons ex-military secretaries for testimony in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD - A special court on Tuesday summoned two former military secretaries for testimony in toshakhana-II case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi. A special judge central Sharukh Arjamand heard the Toshakhana-II case against PTI founder and his wife in central jail adiala Rawalpindi. PTI founder and Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with lawyers. During hearing, the court recorded the statements of two more prosecution witnesses while the defense lawyer concluded cross-examination against one witness. After recording the statements, the court granted permission to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present two more prosecution witness on next hearing. The witnesses are include former military secretaries Brigadier Muhammad Ahmed Mehmood and Deputy Military Secretary Colonel Rehan. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 16. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Lawyer Salman Akram Raja, PTI founder’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, Cousin Qasim Khan, FIA’s witnesses Talat Mehmood, Muhammad Ahad, Muhammad Faheen, Umar Saddique, Mohsin Hassan, FIA’s special prosecutor Zulifqar Abbas Naqvi, Umair Majeed Malik and Barrister Ali Zafar appeared before the court. Earlier, Bushra Bibi came to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for her biometric verification in a petition seeking termination of toshakhana-II case. It may be mentioned here that the FIA had filed toshakhana-II case against PTI founder and former first lady. The case alleged that the accused used their position illegally to get a Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana-II. The accused managed to manipulate the value assessment process of the jewelry set and cuased a huge loss to the national exchequer.