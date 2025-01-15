Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania South Asia’s important religious institution: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, paid a visit to Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak. He was accompanied by journalists, as well as Muhammad Israr Madani and Maulana Tahmeed Jan Azhari.

During the visit, a detailed briefing was provided on various departments and construction projects, including Jamia Masjid Maulana Abdul Haq, the Shariat Hall, the modern academic block, and other projects. Barrister Saif also inspected the modern central library, offices, computer lab, departments, and classrooms.

While addressing the students, Barrister Saif stated that Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania is not only an important religious institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also of South Asia. He paid tribute to Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Haq and Shaheed Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, noting that the academic contributions of Jamia Haqqania are globally recognized.

The Special Assistant emphasized that religious and sectarian harmony is the foundation of a peaceful society, and institutions like Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania bear great responsibility in this regard. He further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government holds the contributions of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania in high regard and values its relationship with the institution.

Barrister Saif added that this is an era of knowledge and reasoning, and we must influence the world through our intellectual strength.

He described the Jamia Masjid Maulana Abdul Haq and the modern academic block as unique examples of Islamic architecture and lauded the educational performance of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, equating it with the standards of any top-tier university.

On the occasion, Deputy Administrator Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami praised Barrister Saif for playing a central role in resolving the conflict in Kurram through peaceful means. He said that Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania has always worked beyond sectarian differences to promote harmony among Shia, Sunni, and other schools of thought.

Maulana Rashid added that Islam teaches respect for humanity, and the fundamental objective of this institution is to create a peaceful and civilized society through the invitation to thought and good deeds. He presented Barrister Saif with the publications of Jamia Haqqania and an honorary shield.