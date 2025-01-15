The perception that de-banking is being used more and more by political players in the West to harass or overcome opposition by means of financial strangulation, is fast gaining ground. The trend, if true, is very disturbing, since it takes the world back to a dark era from where democracies have struggled hard for years to attain principles of transparency, fair play, and mutual political tolerance. Of late, web browser pioneer Marc Andreessen made waves with claims that Washington regulators under the Biden administration are “de-banking” people - that is, directing banks to cut off accounts belonging to cryptocurrency executives, tech leaders who challenge the governmental policies in any way, libertarians and political enemies. The claims also popped up throughout the election cycle raising question that are the US banks really de-banking their customers? Naturally, Donald Trump and his wife Melanie joined this rhetoric right away where in her recent memoir, Melania Trump says that she was “shocked and dismayed” to learn that her long-time bank decided to close her account and also that it refused to allow her son Barron to open a new one. “This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations”. Andreessen and the hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman amplified this on the X platform. The banking circles are naturally denying it, claiming that they are always very careful about the aspect on security and legitimacy, meaning that if customers are engaged in questionable or unusual behaviour that’s not consistent with safety and soundness, action is taken against them; and that there is no tangible evidence that the US banks are involved in any kind of de-banking. Andreesen of course differs and has publicly claimed that regulators appointed by President Joe Biden have spent the past four years conscripting banks to target the administration’s political opponents. This includes about 30 founders of tech start-ups who stand de-banked, terming the project as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.”, while also attacking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of complicity.

So, what is Operation Checkpoint? It is a reference to an initiative that started during the Obama administration to ferret out fraud, particularly in the payday lending space. It involved officials at the Justice Department and some bank regulators. Republicans criticized the initiative as an inappropriate campaign to curtail banks’ work with lawful businesses. It remains a political talking point among conservatives when criticizing regulatory agencies. They frame it as campaign by Democrats to abuse their power against conservatives, albeit with little evidence that it only works one way! Still, players at financial and tech start-ups definitely have a perception that bank regulators are out to get them. Top banking regulators’ have often stated their scepticism about the cryptocurrency industry, coupled with a crackdown on crypto from the Securities and Exchange Commission. All this has fuelled a widespread belief that the administration is hostile to crypto, terming it as a vehicle for money laundering by terrorist groups such as Hamas, Russian arms dealers and other identified or unidentified bad actors. And some recent bank failures have added to this perception about this fast-growing but high-risk industry. Two of three banks that failed in March 2023 - Silvergate and Signature - specialized in crypto but failed abruptly when they didn’t appropriately manage the risks.

So where does this leave us? Given the stance taken by the apex committee of the non-partisan lawmakers in the US, it is clear that it is sympathetic to the concerns raised by people like Andreessen, potentially enough to revive policy efforts aimed at ensuring “fair access” to banking services for all types of legal businesses, even if they are politically controversial. Also, it feels that trends in the US can be globally contagious. With a wave of right-wing governments emerging around the world and especially in Europe, unless such practices are visibly discouraged, the damage to the free world and democracies in particular could be irreparable.

This is why with an imminent change in the governing style in the US being just a week away, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has quickly finalized such a regulation that addresses these concerns, for example particularly one, which is currently being debated that the oil and gas industry in general was unfairly denied due financing in recent years by the large banks. The president-elect himself has said he wants to see a new direction where we can stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank businesses that the country direly needs today.

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com