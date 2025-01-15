DPM assures Sindh CM of timely release of funds for approved projects

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of full and timely release of funds for all the approved projects in the province.

He expressed the assurance while talking to Chief Minister Sindh who called on the Deputy Prime Minister in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, they reviewed in detail the ongoing development projects included in Public Sector Development Programme of Sindh.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issues related to allocations, implementation and approvals of the reviewed projects, particularly pertaining to road connectivity, water storage, schools infrastructure and housing.

They agreed that timely completion of projects within approved cost is imperative for the development of Sindh province and the betterment of the population.

Ishaq Dar further assured that any increase in the cost of ongoing projects would be expeditiously considered by CDWP and ECNEC for decision.