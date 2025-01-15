EOC urges districts to intensify focus on children missed in polio drives

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, Mr. Adeel Tassawar, has urged districts to intensify their focus on children who have been persistently missed in previous polio campaigns, stressing the importance of ensuring that there is no hidden refusal. He made these remarks while co-chairing a performance review meeting with 36 districts of Punjab, alongwith Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Ms. Uzma Kardar. District Health Management Teams from across the province participated in the meeting via video link. During the meeting, Mr. Tassawar emphasized the need for thorough follow-up of children who have been repeatedly missed in previous polio campaigns. He highlighted the importance of analyzing the data in detail to ensure that none of the missed children are hidden refusals. He also warned that these children remain highly vulnerable to the polio virus, particularly in light of the ongoing intense virus circulation. The EOC Coordinator reminded participants that the upcoming nationwide polio campaign, set to begin just before Ramadan on February 3, would play a critical role in curbing the transmission of the polio virus. He noted that after the February campaign, there would be a gap of over a month before the next immunization drive, making it all the more essential to ensure the quality of the upcoming campaign. Mr. Tassawar called on district health management teams to take full ownership of the campaign, ensuring that the microplans account for every child and every village, thereby minimizing the risk of any child being missed. On her part, Ms. Kardar expressed confidence that 2025 would be the year Pakistan eradicates polio. She outlined that over 200,000 polio workers would be involved in the campaign across all districts of Punjab. She also emphasized the unwavering support from the provincial leadership, including Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz, who is closely monitoring the polio eradication efforts and is committed to overcoming the final challenges.

Ms. Kardar concluded by stating that after the campaign, a comprehensive performance review would be conducted for district management teams to ensure that all efforts were on track and successful in the fight against polio.