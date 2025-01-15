Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Factory sealed for manufacturing plastic bags

Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   The district administration sealed plastic polythene bags manufacturing unit and recovered a total of 10,979-kg bags during the ongoing crackdown. According to the press release issued here on Tuesday, a joint team of district government and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) raided a factory at an industrial state and founded that the polythene bags were made below of 75 micron width. The team sealed the unit and confiscated the bags. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammed Ali Bukhari said the manufacturers of low-quality plastic bags pose a serious threat to the environment. He urged the traders community to corporate with the district government to discourage use of plastic bags in markets in order to support environmental conservation efforts.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025