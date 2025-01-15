Fading Beats: Modernisation threatens drumming in Sindh

SUJAWAL - The changing trends and modern music equipment used in marriage ceremonies have left local drummers facing an acute financial crisis. Drummers from Sujawal district mostly belong to the Mangarhar tribe, which is renowned for its expertise in singing and playing musical instruments. However, people now prefer playing modern music on loudspeaker systems in marriage lawns, instead of hiring traditional drummers. Modern day drum beaters living in slums of Jati town of district Sujawal are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet amid diminishing trend of drum beating in marriages and circumcision ceremonies in urban areas of the district. Mir Muhammad Hingorjo an octogenarian while sharing his insight on the plight of local drum beaters said that modernization was detaching the society from its traditional roots adding that dancing on the beat of drums during marriage and other ceremonies had been an integral part of our cultural heritage that this tradition is n slowly heading to extinction. “The combination of drum and Shania-reed pipe always creates a unique vibe during celebrations in villages”.; he said and further added that village people still prefer drumbeaters and reed-pipe players over modern music. A local drummer Rafique Mangarhar who leads a group of drum beaters mentioned that people in villages throw money at them in jubilation to appreciate their performance this is a sort of reward that not only boost their morale but also enhance their earning but owing to financial constraints this trend has also been facing a decline. “We are now reluctant to transmit this art of drum beating to our children because we find no future of this art’; bemoan Raffique adding that they made healthy earnings during political gatherings and election campaigns. Ali Muhammad a 70 year old drum beater said that he devoted his life to the art of drum beating but could not improve the quality of life of his family rather his financial status turned from bad to worse. Senior journalist and historian Haji Zahid Ishaque Sommro said that the culture department had never taken steps to officially register drum beaters of Sindh rather it had announced any monthly remuneration for them that had dismayed them. He urged the cultural department to value this unique tradition of drum beating and facilitate drummers.