Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue over revenge, calls for free, fair elections

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed that politics should move away from a culture of revenge and focus on resolving issues through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Fazlur Rehman underscored the importance of negotiations, asserting, “Politicians should not be in prisons.”

He also called for free and fair elections while criticizing past political compromises and the negative attitudes among politicians that have weakened the effectiveness of parliament.

Reiterating his commitment to ideological politics, he voiced concerns about the lack of government authority in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, he questioned the excessive attention given to US president-elect Donald Trump, pointing out that the region had already witnessed America’s withdrawal.