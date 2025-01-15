Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue over revenge, calls for free, fair elections

Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue over revenge, calls for free, fair elections
Web Desk
7:08 PM | January 15, 2025
National

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed that politics should move away from a culture of revenge and focus on resolving issues through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Fazlur Rehman underscored the importance of negotiations, asserting, “Politicians should not be in prisons.”

He also called for free and fair elections while criticizing past political compromises and the negative attitudes among politicians that have weakened the effectiveness of parliament.

Reiterating his commitment to ideological politics, he voiced concerns about the lack of government authority in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, he questioned the excessive attention given to US president-elect Donald Trump, pointing out that the region had already witnessed America’s withdrawal.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025