FIA books Gill, Imran Riaz in cyber case targeting Maryam Nawaz

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has registered cases against PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill and YouTuber Imran Riaz for alleged involvement in a social media campaign targeting Punjab Chief Minister and UAE President.

Three additional suspects, Mohammad Nadeem Javed, Mohammad Ijaz, and Amir Abbas, have been arrested from Lahore, Muzaffargarh, and Faisalabad, respectively, in connection with the case. FIA officials accuse them of circulating fake videos of national and international figures.

A Combined Investigation Team (CIT), led by the Additional Director of Cyber Crime Ch. Sarfaraz, has been established to lead further investigations. The team includes deputy directors from Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Lahore.

FIA has confirmed that Shahbaz Gill and Imran Riaz will be apprehended soon, with officials vowing to continue their crackdown on fake news and video circulation.