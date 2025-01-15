Free Wi-Fi service launched at over 200 locations in Lahore

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has expanded its CM Free Wi-Fi initiative by providing free internet services across 11 districts of Punjab, including Lahore. Citizens can now access free Wi-Fi at 270 hotspots, enabling easy internet connectivity in key public areas.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, the service has been activated at over 200 locations in Lahore, as well as in other districts such as Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Attock. Additionally, free Wi-Fi is now available at important sites in Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree.

“Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, we are transforming Punjab into a digital province,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing the government’s vision of promoting digital inclusion across the province.

Since the launch of the initiative, more than 13 million users have benefitted from the service, consuming over 265 terabytes of data. The spokesperson further clarified that the free Wi-Fi service is intended for essential daily activities and not for video streaming or entertainment purposes.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government’s broader goal to digitize the province, making internet access more convenient for citizens and enhancing their quality of life.