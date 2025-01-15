Gaza Ceasefire

Reports from the United States State Department and Middle Eastern news organizations suggest that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is nearing finalisation. The proposed deal entails a phased exchange of hostages for political prisoners held by Israel, ultimately leading to Israel’s withdrawal from the Philadelphia Corridor, the strip of land separating Egypt from Gaza. This would pave the way for further negotiations on withdrawals, exchanges, and a broader political settlement.

This development must be welcomed as a step toward ending the unimaginable suffering endured by the people of Gaza over the past 15 months of blatant genocide and ethnic cleansing. Any ceasefire that halts the carnage and enables essential supplies and rebuilding efforts in Gaza is a crucial and necessary move.

However, significant doubts remain about Israel’s commitment to honouring such agreements. Historically, Israel has violated ceasefire terms with its neighbours and is currently breaching its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon through ongoing airstrikes. The question of responsibility for the delays in reaching this deal also looms large. That this agreement is taking shape with Donald Trump poised to return to power raises further questions about its timing and implications. It appears that the mere prospect of a Trump presidency has pressured Israel into pursuing a ceasefire, even as the Biden administration—under Secretary of State Antony Blinken—provided Israel with unwavering diplomatic, military, and narrative support throughout its campaign of destruction. This underscores that the United States always had the power to intervene and stop the atrocities but chose not to act. While this ceasefire may bring temporary relief to Gaza’s population, broader issues persist. Chief among them are holding those responsible for acts of genocide accountable, dismantling Israeli apartheid, and achieving a just resolution to the Palestinian conflict that restores Palestinians’ rights to a homeland, dignity, freedom, and self-determination.

The world has borne witness to the actions of Israel and its Western allies. As focus shifts toward rebuilding Gaza and securing peace, it must also turn to seeking justice for the atrocities committed over the past 15 months.