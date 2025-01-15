Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

GB CM stresses on achieving revenue targets

NEWS WIRE
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Gilgit  -  Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized the need to achieve the revenue targets set for various departments during the fiscal year 2024-25. Speaking at a meeting on this matter, he highlighted that increasing provincial resources is essential for public welfare and regional development.

He said that transparency, merit, and austerity have been the government’s priorities from the outset and instructed all departments to ensure their implementation. To make the revenue collection system more transparent and efficient, the province will soon introduce the “Revenue Online (One Link)” system.

The Chief Minister directed the Provincial Secretary of Finance to ensure that all departments meet their assigned revenue targets. He also stressed the importance of holding underperforming departments accountable, urging them to meet their goals. Furthermore, he instructed that, in line with financial regulations, revenue collected in various categories should be deposited into a consolidated account instead of separate accounts.

Barrister Gohar confirms written demands to be presented to govt

CM Gulbar Khan announced plans to convene a high-level meeting soon to review the performance of various departments regarding their revenue targets. During the session, the Provincial Secretary of Finance provided a detailed briefing on the set revenue targets and the progress made so far.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025