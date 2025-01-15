Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Gold price declines
January 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs277,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs279,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,201 to Rs238,254 from Rs239,455 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went down to Rs218,400 from Rs219,500. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $2,661 from $2675, the Association reported.

