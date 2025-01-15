Govt accelerates efforts to operationalise Gwadar Port within six months

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has accelerated its efforts to operationalise Gwadar Port within six months and will present operationalisation plan of the port to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this week.

The Central Asian States have done their own comparison of cost of doing transportation through Gwadar Port with other regional ports and will present its working to Pakistan, official source told The Nation.

The National Logistic Cell, which was tasked last week to present its work, has also completed the task and will present its data to the planning ministry this week, the source said. In the previous meeting on Gwadar Port, the planning minister instructed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to conduct a detailed cost analysis for transshipment routes. He highlighted the need for competitive pricing and viable logistics solutions to attract international trade. The minister for planning will brief Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday and will present the operationalization plan of Gwadar Port, the source said.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting to discuss the operationalisation of Gwadar Port was convened here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, in chair. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Communications, Maritime Affairs, Railways, and Petroleum, as well as the Gwadar Port Authority and other relevant departments. Representatives from various embassies also participated via video link. The discussions focused on devising short and medium term strategies to operationalise Gwadar Port effectively within six months.

The federal minister emphasized the importance of comparing Gwadar’s trade costs with other regional ports, including those in Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Bishkek, and Tashkent.

Highlighting Gwadar’s strategic importance, the minister noted that it serves as the shortest trade route to Xinyang, China. He urged the private sector to share detailed proposals to enhance trade through the port, assuring full government support in providing relevant data. The minister also stressed the need to facilitate the private sector in bringing more shipments to Gwadar, which has so far handled traffic mainly through government initiatives.

Addressing concerns regarding Gwadar’s infrastructure, the minister clarified that there are no water issues due to the availability of a desalination plant, and most areas now have access to electricity. He emphasized the port’s capability to handle significant cargo volumes, citing past performance of 600,000 tons of cargo handled efficiently.

The minister further highlighted Gwadar’s potential as a key hub for trade with Central Asian Republics, given its proximity and capability to handle imports and exports efficiently. He directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to draft a comprehensive and actionable roadmap for Gwadar’s development, incorporating strategies to enhance industrial zones and optimize traffic along the western provincial route.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to creating a practical and collaborative action plan to fully operationalize Gwadar Port and unlock its potential as a regional trade hub.

Notably, last week a meeting on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port was informed that Gwadar Port, which is being considered the crown jewel of multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is lying idle and has become another white elephant, as the concerned ministry/departments are waiting for miracles to attract imports and have done zero marketing of the port.

It was also informed that by directing their imports towards Gwadar port the Central Asian states and other countries in the region could save up to 45 percent in transportation cost, however no efforts have been made for the concerned ministry/departments to pursue these countries, noted a high level meeting on operationalization of Gwadar Port. The planning minister grilled the concerned quarters and said that such a strategic port which can change the fate of the people of Gwadar and Pakistan is lying idle, the source said.