Govt to end electricity purchases as independent electricity market takes shape

The government will cease purchasing electricity after March this year, as approval has been granted for the creation of an Independent Electricity Market. This was disclosed during the National Assembly’s Question Hour by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari.

Leghari explained that the new market system will allow consumers to buy electricity directly from various suppliers, enhancing competition and benefiting consumers. He also highlighted that revised contracts with over 28 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have resulted in savings of 1457 billion rupees for the national exchequer. Furthermore, since June of last year, the electricity tariff for industrial users has been reduced by 11 rupees per unit, while other consumers have seen a reduction of 4 rupees per unit.

The Minister also noted that the tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has been slashed from 71 rupees to 39 rupees per unit. He added that special units have been set up to improve revenue recovery and combat electricity theft, with promising results prompting the initiative’s expansion.

Regarding consumer billing, Leghari said that advanced metering infrastructure has been introduced across all distribution companies, with phased implementation underway to ensure more accurate billing and better customer satisfaction. He further stated that the government expects to meet the conditions for privatizing power distribution companies by the end of this month.

In response to another query, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House that the ICT Senior Citizens Council has been reconstituted and will soon convene its meeting, during which approval of the related rules will be included in the agenda.