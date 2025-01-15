Haleon launches Pain Management Institute in Pakistan

LAHORE - Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, announced the launch of the Haleon Pain Management Institute (HPMI) Programme at a special event held at Faletti’s Hotel in Lahore. This initiative marks Haleon’s commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and leading the field of pain management.

Haleon’s Pain Management Institute, part of the company’s global mission to equip healthcare professionals, aims to elevate the standards of pain management care worldwide. The program in Lahore is the first step in this global effort. The event was attended by health care professionals from across Pakistan and featured addresses from CEO Haleon Pakistan, Farhan Haroon, Global Business Lead for the Pain Portfolio & Systemics (Panadol and Advil) at Haleon, Charles Leslie, Area Expert Marketing Director at Haleon, Meltem Asim, along with a keynote address from Dr Bart Morlion, Director of the Leuven Centre for Algology and Pain Management, where he talked about “Understanding & Accepting Pain at Every Stage of Life” exploring how pain manifests differently across various life stages.

The event also hosted MoU signing ceremonies between Haleon and MARHAM, OLADOC and PAFP, to establish a collaborative partnership for the development and implementation of Haleon Pain Management Institute campaign through education skills development patient understanding of behavior change and scientific research. Moreover promotion of pain management education and resources to HCPs and public while enhancing the quality of pain management services through join initiatives and programs.

“We are honored to host the launch of the Haleon Pain Management Institute in Pakistan,” said Farhan Haroon, CEO of Haleon Pakistan. “This launch underscores our dedication to providing resources and expertise that will ultimately improve patient care. Together, we aim to create meaningful changes in how pain is understood and managed, leading to a better quality of life for many.”

Charles Leslie, Global Business Lead for the Pain Portfolio & Systemics (Panadol and Advil) at Haleon, added, “The launch of the Haleon Pain Management Institute in Pakistan represents a pivotal moment in our global mission to advance pain management. By investing in healthcare professionals and offering them the tools they need, we are enabling better patient outcomes and shaping the future of pain management on a global scale.”

Pakistan has been chosen as the launch country for this global initiative, reflecting the importance of the region in advancing healthcare solutions.