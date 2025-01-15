HIU nabs suspect in security guard’s blind murder

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Industrial Area Circle Homicide Unit (HIU) team apprehended a suspect involved in the blind murder of a private company’s security guard and recovered the murder weapon on Tuesday. A public relations officer told APP that the accused, identified as Asad Ali, had fatally shot security guard Adil Shahzad using a firearm and fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone, motorcycle registration book, ATM card, and other belongings. DIG Raza took immediate notice of the incident and directed police to ensure swift arrest of the suspect. Police official said the police conducted an investigation using advanced technical and scientific methods, which led to the identification and arrest of Asad Ali.

The team also recovered the victim’s stolen mobile phone, ATM card, registration book, and other items from the accused. Additionally, the pistol used as the murder weapon was also recovered from the suspect.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad commended the police team for their swift and efficient action.

“The suspect will be prosecuted in court based on solid evidence to ensure he receives appropriate punishment,” he added.