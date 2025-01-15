Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

HIU nabs suspect in security guard’s blind murder

NEWS WIRE
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Industrial Area Circle Homicide Unit (HIU) team apprehended a suspect involved in the blind murder of a private company’s security guard and recovered the murder weapon on Tuesday. A public relations officer told APP that the accused, identified as Asad Ali, had fatally shot security guard Adil Shahzad using a firearm and fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone, motorcycle registration book, ATM card, and other belongings. DIG Raza took immediate notice of the incident and directed police to ensure swift arrest of the suspect. Police official said the police conducted an investigation using advanced technical and scientific methods, which led to the identification and arrest of Asad Ali. 

The team also recovered the victim’s stolen mobile phone, ATM card, registration book, and other items from the accused. Additionally, the pistol used as the murder weapon was also recovered from the suspect.

Our policy is only Pakistan, says Army Chief

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad commended the police team for their swift and efficient action.

“The suspect will be prosecuted in court based on solid evidence to ensure he receives appropriate punishment,” he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736898614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025