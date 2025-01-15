ICCI chief emphasises role of data-driven insights in business growth

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has emphasised the role of data-driven insights in business growth. Reliable data is no longer just a valuable asset; it has become essential for making informed decisions in a rapidly changing world. Stability and predictability, which are crucial for business success, depend heavily on the security environment.

This was highlighted by Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), during his speech at the launch of the Annual Security Assessment Report: Pakistan’s Comprehensive National Security Profile 2024. The event was organized by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The audience included diplomats, think tank members, policy analysts, and business leaders. The report provided a detailed analysis of Pakistan’s security situation, focusing on the evolving strategies of militant groups.

In his address, Qureshi stressed the importance of such reports in helping businesses anticipate risks, seize opportunities, and adapt to changing circumstances. He explained that security challenges affect all aspects of business, including supply chains, market access, investor confidence, and workforce management. Using data-driven insights helps businesses tackle these challenges effectively. Qureshi further emphasized that understanding regional security trends allows businesses to optimize their operations, protect investments, and ensure continuity in uncertain times. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the government to create an environment that promotes investment, innovation, and economic growth.

He urged stakeholders to view the report as a guide for action, suggesting that aligning strategies with the report’s findings could strengthen Pakistan’s economy and ensure its long-term stability. President Qureshi praised PICSS for their detailed research and valuable report, calling it a critical resource for addressing security and economic challenges. He concluded by encouraging everyone to use these insights to work toward a safer and more prosperous Pakistan. The event reinforced the need for data-driven approaches to address Pakistan’s security and economic challenges, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and stability.