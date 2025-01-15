IHC judge concerned over prolonged pendency of cases

ISLAMABAD - Judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Tuesday expressed concerns over prolonged pendency of cases. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Kayani expressed these concerns during hearing of a land transfer case involving 10 kanals and 16 marlas in the Kirpa area of Islamabad. During the hearing, he remarked that inefficiencies in the judicial system have led to years of delays in cases that could be concluded in mere hours. Justice Kayani said, “Judges have spent 10 years on a case that could have been disposed of in an hour.” He furhter said that here, judges are incompetent, but lawyers should not act the same way. The judge also noted that despite the judiciary witnessing the contributions of many great judges in the past, the persistent issue of delayed case resolutions remains unresolved. Highlighting the burden on the public, he asked what is the fault of the people if it takes 10 years to resolve a case? Justice Kayani said that over 150 court appearances were made during the case which is wasting not only the court’s time but also the public’s resources.

He underscored the need for competence and professionalism, urging lawyers to avoid contributing to the inefficiency. Later, Justice Kayani reserved the decision in the land transfer case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti and Judge Humayun Dilawar had previously heard the same case.