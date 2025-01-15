Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Importance of strengthening Pakistan, Hong Kong economic, diplomatic relations emphasised

Importance of strengthening Pakistan, Hong Kong economic, diplomatic relations emphasised
January 15, 2025
HONG KONG  -  Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Tuesday called on the Chief Executive of Hong Kong (SAR), John K C Lee.

Muhammad Aurangzeb paid a visit to the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), John K C Lee, to discuss and enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb and Chief Executive Lee engaged in constructive dialogue on a range of topics, including economic collaboration, trade relations, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges between the two regions. The discussion aimed to foster closer ties and explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hong Kong, highlighting the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors, including finance, technology, and tourism. He underlined the shared values and interests that bind the two regions and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening these ties further. John K C Lee welcomed Minister Aurangzeb’s visit and echoed the sentiment of enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong. He acknowledged the significance of fostering strong partnerships to drive economic development, innovation, and cultural exchange, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such cooperation.

The meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Chief Executive John K C Lee exemplified the commitment of both parties to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for meaningful engagement across various sectors. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing, Khaleel Hashmi, and Consul General in Hong Kong, Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, were also present on the occasion.

