KP govt starts distribution of interest-free loans

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step toward empowering its youth and providing employment opportunities by initiating the distribution of interest-free loans under the Ehsas Nojawan Programme. A ceremony to distribute loan cheques was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest. Provincial cabinet members, including Syed Fakhar Jahan, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from the Department of Youth Affairs and selected beneficiaries of the programme, also attended the event.

The Ehsas Nojawan Program is a flagship initiative under the umbrella of the Ehsas Initiatives of the provincial government, aimed at economically empowering the youth of the province by providing them with interest-free loans to start their own businesses. This three-year program, launched with an initial budget of Rs3 billion, has an allocation of Rs1.1 billion for the current fiscal year. The programme consists of two components.

The first component of the program is being implemented in collaboration with the Bank of Khyber, through which interest-free loans worth Rs1.00 billion are being provided. Under this component, clusters of three to five individuals aged 18 to 35 are eligible for loans ranging from Rs1 million to Rs5 million. A flexible repayment schedule spanning eight years has been designed, with the first 20 months serving as a grace period during which no repayments are required.

The second phase, in collaboration with Akhuwat Microfinance Bank, has a budget of Rs2 billion. This phase offers interest-free loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 to individuals aged 18 to 40 for small-scale business ventures. Special quotas have been reserved for women and persons with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that three more programs under the Ehsas initiative—Ehsas Apna Ghar Programme, Ehsas Rozgar Programme, and Ehsas Hunar Program—will also be launched very soon, with a combined allocation of PKR 15 billion in the current budget.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Ehsas Nojawan Program is a critical step toward financial independence for the youth, aligning with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founding chairman. The initiative aims to encourage young people not only to create employment opportunities for themselves but also to generate jobs for others.

He urged the youth to prioritize entrepreneurship over seeking employment, highlighting the immense potential for growth in business ventures. He assured the provincial government is committed to providing full support to young individuals with innovative business ideas. Concluding his address, Gandapur stressed the importance of hard work and integrity, stating, “Honesty is the best strategy, and there is no substitute for hard work.”