KP Zakat, Ushr Council holds sixth meeting

Peshawar - The sixth meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council was held in Peshawar on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman Imtiaz Khan.

On the occasion, members of the Provincial Zakat Council, the District Chairman of Peshawar, and other officers of the department were also present. The meeting reviewed the restructuring of Zakat committees at the district level, and the rules, regulations, and procedures for the use of the Zakat budget were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Zakat Council said that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has assured the provision of necessary funds in the province to increase the dowry fund to Rs2 lakh, the subsistence allowance to Rs25,000, the orphan card to Rs5,000 per month, and to provide widow cards.

He further added that special measures will be taken for deserving students in religious schools of the province, and the payment of Zakat funds to deserving students will be directly sent to their accounts through biometrics, which will bring transparency to the distribution of funds.