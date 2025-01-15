Kundi stresses role of education, employment in countering terrorism

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday arranged a prestigious ceremony at the Governor House to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, a prominent agricultural scientist from Pakistan, who was recently honored with the Presidential Award by the Government of South Korea.

Kundi extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr Ali and lauded him for elevating the nation’s stature on the international platform.

The Governor also presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Ali, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the agricultural sector.

On the occasion, the Governor said that Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali had made the nation proud through his remarkable services in agriculture. He emphasized the importance of hosting such ceremonies across all provinces to encourage and honor the nation’s talented individuals.

Highlighting the significance of agriculture in Pakistan, the governor remarked, “Pakistan is an agricultural country, and this sector is the foundation of our economy. By enhancing agricultural development, we can secure economic stability for the nation.”

Kundi also spoke of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fertile lands and the potential for a “Green Revolution” in the southern districts by resolving water scarcity issues. He further announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chashma Canal project, scheduled for June this year.

Addressing broader issues, Governor Kundi stressed the role of education and employment in countering terrorism, advocating for initiatives that foster economic and social stability.

In his response, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali expressed gratitude to the governor for the honor and the initiative to host such a significant event. “Receiving the South Korean Presidential Award alongside serving Pakistan’s agricultural sector is a reward for the collective efforts towards the progress of our nation,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by agricultural experts, representatives from the chamber of commerce and industry, and notable figures from various professional fields, marking it as a momentous occasion of acknowledgment and inspiration.

Meanwhile, the Governor met with a delegation of minority representatives from the merged districts. The delegation, led by former provincial minister Wilson Wazir, highlighted the issues faced by minority communities residing in the region.

The delegation expressed concerns over delays in initiating development projects approved under the Annual Development Program (ADP) and also requested the urgent provision of food and medicine for minority communities in District Kurram amidst the ongoing situation.

The Governor assured the delegation that the concerns of all communities, including minorities, would be addressed. He emphasized that the Pakistan Red Crescent was already supplying food and other essentials daily in District Kurram.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate the sense of deprivation among minority communities and tribal residents of the merged districts.