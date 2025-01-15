LMKR partners with LG&HTP to modernise Karachi’s property tax system

KARACHI - LMKR is building a comprehensive system to modernize Karachi’s Urban Immovable Property Tax Administration System (UIPT-MIS). Signed on Dec 20, 2024, with Local Government & Housing Town Planning (LG&HTP) Department under the World Bank-funded CLICK initiative, the agreement is part of the government of Sindh’s efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in tax operations. With proven expertise in enterprise solutions and GIS technology, LMKR will develop and implement a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS) and a GIS-based mobile data collection application. These tools will enable LG&HTP to identify properties, calculate taxes, and perform valuations more effectively. A centralized platform will streamline operations, while taxpayers gain convenient self-service options to view tax information, bills, and payment statuses. Nasir Tanveer, VP Technology Business & Alliances at LMKR, said: “Our partnership with LG&HTP underscores LMKR’s commitment to driving innovation in urban management. This project will empower Karachi with a sustainable and transparent property tax system, fostering trust and accountability.” By leveraging GIS technology, LMKR’s solution will also enhance property assessments, minimize tax evasion, and enable data-driven decision-making. These improvements will contribute to Karachi’s transformation into a more competitive and livable city.