Lost faith in justice system after what happened to Imran and me: Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - After the approval of her interim bail application, a noteworthy exchange took place between Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI’s founder, and Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra. Bushra Bibi voiced her concerns, stating, “After what happened to the founder of PTI and us, the trust in the law has been lost. The trust in the courts has been lost.” Responding to her remarks, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra reassured, “No, it is not like that. Trust has not been lost from everywhere. The justice system is working as it is. If it ends, then the society will end.”

The judge further emphasized the importance of fulfilling legal procedures and acknowledged Bushra Bibi’s regular court appearances, saying, “You have also been appearing before me in court.”

Bushra Bibi, however, remained critical of the judiciary’s functioning, sharing her observations during the trial: “I have seen judges getting sick, trembling. A judge’s blood pressure went to 200, but he had to sentence us, and he did. There is law in the country, but no justice.” She expressed dismay over the state of governance, pointing out, “The founder of PTI is in jail, and the constitution is being violated. There is imprisonment for upholding supremacy.” In conclusion, the judge instructed Bushra Bibi to remain actively involved in the legal cases against her. Following the proceedings, Bushra Bibi departed for Adiala Central Jail.