M Hamayun appointed as independent director on 1LINK Board

KARACHI - Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad has recently been appointed as an independent director on the Board of 1LINK (Pvt.) Ltd. Muhammad is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Pakistan, part of Mashreq, leading financial institutions in the MENA region.

With over two decades of financial services industry experience, Muhammad brings with him a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the board. He has previously held the position of Member of the Board at 1LINK for over 2 years, where he worked towards empowering the management team to set new benchmarks in its journey of creating a thriving digital commerce ecosystem platform. Speaking on the appointment, Muhammad Hamayun said, “I’m delighted and honoured to join the Board of 1LINK in the capacity of an Independent Director. I truly believe in 1LINK vision for digital innovation and its ambition to boost Pakistan’s economic prosperity. I look forward to bring my expertise and insights in digital financial services and next generation technologies to accelerate 1LINK’s growth momentum in the country.”

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, said, “We are excited to welcome Muhammad Hamayun, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan, to the 1LINK Board of Directors as an Independent Director. His extensive experience and commitment to innovation, combined with his expertise, will complement the strengths of our existing board as we shape the future of 1LINK. In a rapidly evolving industry, his insights and input will enhance our ability to drive impactful changes and improve lives.”

Muhammad has driven transformation and success in majorfinancial institutions across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. As a respected board member for multiple financial institutions in Pakistan, Muhammad Hamayun is recognized as a top Fintech leader in Asia for his exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision. He is committed to the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, focusing on economic empowerment for underrepresented groups such as SMEs, youth, and women. His distinguished career includes roles at National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, and Easypaisa.

In his current role as Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Pakistan, he is leading strategic operations nationwide with his extensive experience in the financial sector. He is dedicated to realizing Mashreq’s vision for banking transformation in Pakistan, expanding the bank’s global award-winning digital platforms like NEO, NEOBiz, NEONXT, and NEO PAY.