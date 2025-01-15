Man arrested for allegedly committing patricide

Rawalpindi - Wah Cantonment police here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his father over financial and property related matters.

The police arrested Zahid Rasheed for shooting his father Muhammad Rasheed dead in Liaqatabad locality on December 30, 2024 over property issue. Talking to The Nation, SHO Saddar Wah Police Mohsin Shah said that initially the FIR was lodged against unknown killers. During the investigation, it was revealed that Zahid had a criminal background and had history of acrimony with father over property.

The SHO added that on the day of murder, Zahid called his father and asked for ownership documents of his house as he wanted to get loan against the house. Zahid made the call two hours before his father was gunned down in the street outside the house owned by Rasheed. He said that after the murder of Rasheed, Zahid was conspicuous for his absence from the scene as two of his other brothers were present in the hospital. The police officer further said that call data showed that Zahid made the call and his location was also determined. Later, during the investigation Zahid confessed to the killing.

In the FIR, Umair Iqbal son of Rasheed told the police that he lives in Taxila and works at POF Wah. His father lived with him and on the day of the killing, he went to Liaqatabad to receive the rent of his house.

He said that his father owned the three-story house and had rented it out. On the day, a received a phone call informing him that his father had been shot dead and his dead body was lying in the street.

In a separate case, Naseerabad police arrested an absconding man for committing murder after a hard talk.

Police arrested Samoon Masih, who has been absconding from law, after killing Anwar Masih in Christian Colony on September 14, 2024. In the FIR, Amir Masih had alleged that Samoon had a hard talk with his father over some issue. Samoon went home and returned carrying a gun. He started abusing his father out of their house in the street and then shot him dead.

In yet another incident, a 10-year-old girl was hit and killed by a water tanker in Bank Colony near Dhamial village, rescue 1122 said. The Dhamial police reporting the accident said Shazia, resident of Dhoke Hashmat was hit by the speeding tractor carrying water tanker. The girl died on the spot.