Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has entered a groundbreaking era of social welfare and public service. In 2024, unprecedented initiatives were introduced to uplift persons with disabilities, empower women, and support marginalized communities—efforts unparalleled in the province’s history. These transformative reforms reflect the compassionate vision of Maryam Nawaz and the tireless dedication of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt. Their joint commitment has revitalized the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, transforming it into a powerful force for positive change.

Maryam Nawaz’s historic initiatives have provided critical financial support to persons with disabilities, empowered women economically, and improved the quality of life for countless underprivileged individuals. Her empathy for the struggles of ordinary citizens has paved new pathways for progress and prosperity in Punjab. Sohail Shaukat Butt’s hands-on approach has been instrumental in translating this vision into reality, resulting in widely celebrated social welfare programs across the province.

One of the most remarkable achievements of 2024 is the launch of the Himmat Card Program, aimed at financially supporting persons with disabilities who are unable to work. With a budget of Rs. 2.6 billion, the program initially provided Rs. 10,500 in financial assistance to 40,000 deserving individuals in October 2024. In its second phase, another 25,000 beneficiaries are being included, bringing the total to 65,000. This initiative stands as a milestone in the province’s history, earning widespread praise and transforming lives.

Furthering this commitment, Maryam Nawaz and Sohail Shaukat Butt introduced the Assistive Devices and Wheelchair Program with an allocation of Rs. 1 billion. This program provides 17 different types of assistive devices, including artificial limbs, to 17,000 registered applicants through an online portal. By June 2025, 7,000 assistive devices will have been distributed, with another 10,000 planned for the following year. This initiative empowers persons with disabilities to live more independent and dignified lives.

Understanding the financial challenges faced by low-income families, the government launched the Dhee Rani Program, a Rs. 1 billion project arranging 3,000 collective marriages across Punjab. Scheduled in two phases—January to February 2025 and April to May 2025—the program provides newlyweds with valuable gifts, furniture, jewelry, and Rs. 100,000 in cash from the Chief Minister. This thoughtful initiative eases the financial burden on deserving families and reflects the government’s deep commitment to women’s welfare.

To safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities, the government successfully had the Council for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) regulations approved. This council, established under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021, has led to the creation of District Welfare and Rehabilitation Units (DWRUs) in every district to address disability-related concerns. Additionally, inspectors have been appointed to enforce the 3% employment quota for persons with disabilities in both public and private sectors and to ensure building accessibility. These measures highlight the proactive leadership of Sohail Shaukat Butt and the far-sighted vision of Maryam Nawaz.

The economic empowerment of women has been a top priority. In November 2024, the government successfully held the Sanat Zar Expo 2024 across all Punjab divisions, culminating in a major exhibition in Lahore in December. Over 200 women entrepreneurs participated, generating sales exceeding Rs. 2 million. In the past year, 35,000 women have received training in various skills, and 5,000 women have been equipped with digital literacy, e-commerce, and marketing expertise. Plans are underway to integrate Sanat Zar with national and international platforms, amplifying the reach and impact of women-led businesses.

To raise awareness about critical social issues, the Department of Social Welfare organized impactful events in partnership with UN agencies and international organizations. These events, marking Universal Children’s Day, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and a 16-day activism campaign, highlighted pressing societal challenges and promoted actionable solutions.

Looking ahead, the government is committed to expanding institutional support across districts, establishing more skill development centers for persons with disabilities, strengthening the implementation of the 3% employment quota, scaling women-led businesses to global platforms, and enhancing protections for women against gender-based violence.

The visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the relentless efforts of Sohail Shaukat Butt are driving historic changes in Punjab’s social welfare landscape. Their inclusive and compassionate policies are not only uplifting the most vulnerable but are also laying the foundation for Punjab to emerge as a model of progress and social justice. This era of transformative governance promises even greater achievements in the years to come, fostering a society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.