Matiari District Coordination Committee reviews implementation of National Action Plan

HYDERABAD - The first meeting of the District Coordination Committee under the National Action Plan was held on Tuesday at Latif Conference Hall, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Matiari, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

The meeting was attended by SSP Matiari Faisal Bashir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Assistant Commissioners of Matiari and Saeedabad, Excise Police District Incharge Javed Memon and officials from Food Department, Social Welfare, Zakat and Ushr, law enforcement and other departments.

According to a handout, the purpose of the meeting was to ensure district-level implementation of measures outlined by the central and provincial apex committees under the revised National Action Plan 2021. Detailed discussions were also held on security, social welfare and other critical matters.

Deputy Commissioner Yousif Shaikh directed all departments to perform their duties efficiently to achieve the objectives of the national action plan. Participating officials presented progress reports on their respective departments’ ongoing activities and discussed the future line of action.

A separate meeting was also held on key areas, including law and order, intelligence reports, child protection, anti-human trafficking and bonded labor. The committees reviewed measures to eliminate human trafficking and forced labor, devising more effective strategies for addressing these issues. Discussions were held on the progress and inspection of CPEC and non-CPEC projects under the district implementation committee.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for coordinated and effective efforts to resolve issues and directed relevant departments to submit detailed action reports before the next meeting. He stressed that all departments must work in harmony to fulfill the goals of the national action plan and address human trafficking and bonded labor.