Wednesday, January 15, 2025
First hearing of May 9 case conducted at Adiala Jail

Web Desk
6:54 PM | January 15, 2025
The first hearing of the high-profile May 9 case took place at Adiala Jail, where statements from four key eyewitnesses were recorded on the opening day.

The case, concerning the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), was presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented evidence, including stolen fragments of martyrs' statues and a petrol bomb allegedly recovered from the accused. Other items, such as mobile phones, PTI flags, sticks, party caps, and a police helmet, were also submitted as evidence.

Reports indicated that some of the accused caused disruptions during the hearing, threatening witnesses and creating unrest. The court adjourned the session until January 18, summoning five additional witnesses to testify in the next hearing.

