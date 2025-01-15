MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

MULTAN - The Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday carried out its anti-encroachment operations as part of the efforts to maintain the city neat and clean. On the direction of MDA Director General (DG) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, the enforcement team cleared multiple encroached areas. The operations targeted key locations, including LMQ Road Kalma Chowk, Auto Market, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel, Double Phatak, Vilayatabad, Timber Market, Chah Jammu Wala, Chowk Shah Abbas, New Shah Shams Colony, BCG Chowk, Qasimpur Colony Canal, and Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk. Roadside encroachments were successfully removed to ensure smooth traffic flow and restore public spaces, MDA sources said.