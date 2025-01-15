Meeting reviews polio-control measures in KP

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, jointly with the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Control, Ayesha Raza Farooq, chaired a high-level video-link meeting to assess polio control measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in light of emerging cases in the province.

Health officials briefed participants on initiatives implemented to counter polio in the affected areas while outlining a future strategy to strengthen the campaign.

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary addressing the attendees emphasized the need for public cooperation in the fight against polio. He stated, “Public support, cooperation, and involvement are indispensable in the fight against polio. Our goal is to ensure that every child receives polio drops.”

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Control, Ayesha Farooq, reiterated that eradicating polio is a national mission. She urged all stakeholders to work together and praised the dedication and hard work of polio workers, stating, “The complete eradication of polio requires collective efforts. I pay tribute to the remarkable services of our polio workers, who are at the forefront of this fight,” she added.