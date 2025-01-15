Middle East in Tatters

The current crisis in the Middle East underscores a pivotal shift in the region’s power dynamics. The foundations of its political structures are in flux. When Arabs voice concerns about Iranian interference, they are essentially lamenting the loss of a power balance that once favoured them. What they truly fear is a shift in dominance towards Turks and Iranians.

Since the end of World War I, colonial powers structured the region’s balance of power by empowering minorities to govern majorities. This legacy of inequality persists, and the transition to a more balanced system is neither smooth nor orderly. Unlike South Africa’s negotiated transfer of power, the Middle East faces violent upheavals.

The region’s turmoil stems from the minority’s reluctance to relinquish control, while the majority seeks both power and retribution for years of oppression. States born of colonialism inherited rigid, militarised structures, perpetuating cycles of violence. As these structures crumble, the Middle East faces a particularly violent path toward change.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.