Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Moiz Varind of Devsinc meets US ambassador

PR
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Moiz S. Varind, Devsinc’s Senior Director of Global Marketing, had the honor of meeting Donald A. Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, during a recent corporate gathering. The exclusive event brought together key industry leaders, defense personnel, and Parliamentarians to explore opportunities for strengthening ties and expanding collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the United States.

As Devsinc continues its global expansion, the US market remains a key focus for growth due to its prominence in the worldwide tech industry. This interaction was not only meaningful but also a valuable opportunity to discuss Pakistan’s IT landscape, reinforcing Devsinc’s commitment to building international partnerships and driving innovation in the tech sector.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025