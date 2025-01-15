Moiz Varind of Devsinc meets US ambassador

LAHORE - Moiz S. Varind, Devsinc’s Senior Director of Global Marketing, had the honor of meeting Donald A. Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, during a recent corporate gathering. The exclusive event brought together key industry leaders, defense personnel, and Parliamentarians to explore opportunities for strengthening ties and expanding collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the United States.

As Devsinc continues its global expansion, the US market remains a key focus for growth due to its prominence in the worldwide tech industry. This interaction was not only meaningful but also a valuable opportunity to discuss Pakistan’s IT landscape, reinforcing Devsinc’s commitment to building international partnerships and driving innovation in the tech sector.