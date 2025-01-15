Muhammad Ali Askari praises LRCA chief’s efforts in advancing cricket

LAHORE - Muhammad Ali Askari, son of Gen (R) Askari Raza Malik, visited the Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Headquarters, accompanied by LRCA President’s Advisor, Tauseef Ahmed.

During his visit, Muhammad Ali Askari congratulated Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for the stellar performance of Lahore Region’s cricket teams in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He praised Khawaja Nadeem’s tireless efforts in promoting and improving cricket, describing his dedication as commendable.

Askari also acknowledged Tauseef Ahmed’s role as advisor for administrative affairs in eradicating corruption from cricket and ensuring transparency in management. He lauded his contributions to making administrative processes more efficient and fairer.

LRCA Chief Khawaja Nadeem expressed gratitude to Muhammad Ali Askari for his interest and support in promoting cricket. Askari assured his continued commitment to the development of cricket and playing a positive role in the betterment of LRCA in the future.Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Yousuf was also present on this occasion and he also lauded the efforts of Khawaja Nadeem in advancing Lahore Region’s cricket and appreciated his future plans for the better of cricket in the region.