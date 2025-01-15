Natural Allies

The recent meeting between Lt. Gen. S.M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh, and Gen. Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters in Pakistan marks a pivotal moment in relations between the two nations. This meeting is arguably the most significant diplomatic engagement since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. With her ouster and subsequent exile in India, Bangladesh is now free to redefine its trajectory, one that appears to align closely with its historical ties to Pakistan.

In recent months, leaders of both nations have engaged on the sidelines of international forums, posed for symbolic photographs, and facilitated lower-level meetings among junior officials. Concrete policy changes, such as easing visa restrictions and enhancing trade, have further demonstrated the warming relations. However, the formal dialogue between the armed forces of both countries on strengthening military cooperation is a groundbreaking development, highlighting the potential for a deeper partnership.

Pakistan and Bangladesh share not only cultural and historical bonds but also common geopolitical interests. Both nations oppose India’s hegemonic ambitions in the region and seek to preserve dignity and parity in South Asia. Their economic structures, while differing in scale and expertise, are rooted in export-driven models. Both countries also maintain robust ties with China, further aligning their strategic outlooks. This emerging alliance holds immense promise. Bangladesh, long constrained under Sheikh Hasina’s administration in pursuing an independent security policy, stands to benefit from Pakistan’s extensive military expertise. Conversely, Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from Bangladesh’s remarkable progress in economic revitalisation and growth. Together, these nations have the potential to form a partnership that not only strengthens bilateral ties but also fosters a more balanced and harmonious subcontinent.

This renewed cooperation signals a hopeful beginning for two nations with shared histories. With sincerity and determination, Pakistan and Bangladesh can pave the way for a future where the countries of South Asia coexist in peace, dignity, and mutual respect.