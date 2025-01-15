No fear playing with big boys: Waqar Younis lauds ILT20’s growth and UAE talent

The DP World ILT20 Season 3 has kicked off with a thrilling start, showcasing riveting contests between some of the world’s finest cricketers and promising UAE talent. Among the supporters of this rapidly growing tournament is legendary Pakistani fast bowler , who is serving as a commentator for the third consecutive season.

Waqar expressed his admiration for the tournament’s remarkable growth, describing the opening weekend as “grand” and emphasizing the ILT20’s potential to rank among the top global T20 leagues. “The DP World ILT20 is getting bigger and better every year. The opening match, the atmosphere, and the organization were outstanding. This tournament has all the ingredients to become one of the premier competitions in the world. Having been part of it for three seasons, I’ve witnessed significant progress,” he said.

Highlighting the tournament’s role in nurturing UAE cricket, Waqar praised the performances of young talents Alishan Sharafu and Farhan Khan, calling them examples of the nation’s cricketing strides. “Seeing local players rise to the occasion is a testament to the league’s impact on UAE cricket,” he added.

The legendary pacer, with 789 international wickets to his name, also commended the improved pitch conditions, which have provided a fair balance for both batters and bowlers. “The pitch quality this year has stood out. Unlike the flat tracks of previous seasons, the surfaces now offer something for bowlers too, making the games more competitive. This is a pleasing development,” Waqar added.