Our policy is only Pakistan, says Army Chief

Differences with Afghanistan arise only over cross-border terrorism: COAS.

PESHAWAR - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province nor ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ have any influence in any area of Pakistan.

According to a report issued by state-run wire service on Tuesday, expressed these views while speaking to political leaders in Peshawar. The said the consensus of all parties on the National Action Plan (NAP) is encouraging but its swift implementation is necessary. “There is a special bond between the people and the Army. Efforts to create a rift between the public and the Army stem from foreign agenda”, he added.

While urging unity against the menace of terrorism, General Asim Munir said, “the existence of the state ensures the existence of politics; God forbid, if there is no state, there is nothing. We must all stand united against terrorism, without any discrimination or prejudice”. He also said, “Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters.”

The reaffirmed that Pakistan’s revolves around national interest. “Our policy is only Pakistan,” he said. The COAS said Afghanistan is our “brotherly neighbour” and an Islamic country and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for better bilateral relations with Afghanistan, stating differences arise only over the presence of Fitnal al Khawarij and cross-border terrorism. “This difference will remain until the issue is addressed,” he added.

‘Joint efforts to promote peace in South Asia’

Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, is visiting Pakistan and met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation. The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences.

COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.