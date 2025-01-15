Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Over 27m new voters registered in Pakistan

Web Desk
6:10 PM | January 15, 2025
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has revealed a significant rise in registered voters across Pakistan, with over 27 million new voters added in the past six years.

According to the latest data:

Punjab registered 14.6 million new voters, bringing its total to over 75.3 million.

Sindh added 5.3 million new voters, increasing its total to over 27.7 million.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw an increase of 7.2 million voters, surpassing 22.5 million in total.

Balochistan recorded 1.2 million new voters, exceeding 5.526 million in total.

Islamabad added 0.39 million voters, reaching a total of 1.15 million.

This substantial growth highlights evolving voter dynamics across the country ahead of future elections.

