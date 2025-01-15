PA adopts resolution demanding immediate implementation of family planning

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the immediate implementation of family planning along with launching awareness and educational campaigns in light of the challenges posed by the growing population.The text highlighted that Punjab’s rapidly increasing population poses a significant threat to the province’s resources.It further noted that the province is already facing issues related to education, healthcare, access to basic facilities, nutrition, and housing. The resolution emphasized the importance of ensuring every citizen’s standard of living and fundamental rights.It stated that population growth is a major obstacle to living a quality life, ensuring equal resource distribution, and providing stable development opportunities. It called for the immediate enforcement of family planning to control the rising population. The resolution also proposed launching awareness and educational campaigns to address the issue effectively. Lastly, the resolution stressed the need to ensure that family planning services are easily accessible to all citizens. Also, Law Minister Sohaib Bhartha opposed the Punjab Education Foundation Bill presented by a government member Amjad Ali Javed. The minister pleaded that the concerned minister was not present in the House and that the bill should not be tabled before seeking the remarks from the Higher Education department. Earlier, before the start of the session, the opposition members raised slogans demanding initiation of Assembly proceedings according to the scheduled timing. They were also holding placards demanding releases of PTI founder Imran Khan.