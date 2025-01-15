Pakistan Army slams Indian Army Chief’s remarks as ‘exercise in futility’

The Pakistan Army, through its media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Wednesday strongly criticized Indian General Upendra Dwivedi’s remarks that labeled Pakistan as the ‘epicenter of terrorism.’ The ISPR described the comments as baseless and a deliberate attempt to divert global attention from India’s brutal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Insinuating Pakistan as the epicenter of terrorism by the Indian is contrary to facts and a futile exercise aimed at perpetuating India’s default stance of blaming Pakistan for indigenous responses to state-sponsored oppression,” the ISPR said in a sharply worded statement, calling the remarks a “classic case of extreme duplicity.”

The ISPR highlighted that such rhetoric serves to deflect from India’s internal repression of minorities and its trans-national human rights violations. It noted that General Dwivedi, during his previous posting in IIOJK, personally oversaw severe repression against Kashmiris.

Referring to global concerns, the ISPR stated, “The world is not oblivious to India’s trans-national assassinations, use of force against civilians, and the grave human rights violations in IIOJK.” It added that India’s actions have only strengthened the resolve of the Kashmiri people to pursue their right to self-determination, as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions.

The ISPR also pointed out the continued silence of Indian leadership regarding a serving Indian military officer in Pakistan’s custody, who was allegedly caught orchestrating acts of terrorism.

“Instead of conjuring up a non-existent terror infrastructure in Pakistan, India would do well to recognize ground realities,” the ISPR emphasized. It concluded by urging India’s military leadership to adopt civility and professionalism in its conduct, rather than issuing politically motivated statements aimed at inflaming tensions.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries, with Pakistan calling on the international community to take note of India’s actions in IIOJK and beyond.