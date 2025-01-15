Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Bangladesh enhance defence ties: high-level delegation meets PAF Chief

Pakistan, Bangladesh enhance defence ties: high-level delegation meets PAF Chief
Web Desk
10:27 PM | January 15, 2025
National

A high-level Bangladeshi defence delegation, led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated his dedication to strengthening military ties between the two nations through joint training programs, according to a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both sides expressed a mutual commitment to exploring collaborative opportunities, including exchange initiatives and enhanced training efforts.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan praised Pakistan Air Force’s advancements in innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies, and its indigenously developed framework under the current leadership. He also expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s sophisticated military hardware, particularly the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

Maryam Nawaz’s vision transforms Punjab: A new era of social welfare and inclusion

The meeting underscored the shared resolve to bolster military cooperation and foster strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025