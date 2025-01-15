Pakistan, Bangladesh enhance defence ties: high-level delegation meets PAF Chief

A high-level Bangladeshi defence delegation, led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated his dedication to strengthening military ties between the two nations through joint training programs, according to a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both sides expressed a mutual commitment to exploring collaborative opportunities, including exchange initiatives and enhanced training efforts.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan praised Pakistan Air Force’s advancements in innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies, and its indigenously developed framework under the current leadership. He also expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s sophisticated military hardware, particularly the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The meeting underscored the shared resolve to bolster military cooperation and foster strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.