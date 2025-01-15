Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Pakistan face Australia in U19 Women’s World Cup warm-up today

Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Women’s U19 team will face Australia in their second warm-up fixture of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup as they prepare for the mega-event after arriving in Malaysia on Saturday. The match is expected to begin at 11.30am PKT at the Slingor Turf Club Ground today (Wednesday). Pakistan team beat Nigeria by 11 runs in their first practice match on Monday as they successfully defended 105-run total. The 16-team event is set to begin on Saturday, 18 January. Komal Khan-led Pakistan will be up against USA in the opening fixture on the same day.  

Staff Reporter

