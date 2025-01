LAHORE - Wicketkeeper opening batter Saifullah Achakzai’s blasting knock of 93 runs, a fine three-wicket haul each by Ghulam Muhammad and Waqif Shah helped Pakistan score their first victory in the Physical Disability Champions Trophy when they outclassed hosts by 140 runs at the BOI Cricket Ground in Colombo, . Pakistan scored 209-3 and in reply, were bundled out for 69 runs. Pakistan face England today (Wednesday).