Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Pakistan slashes electricity tariff for EV charging stations to promote green transport

Web Desk
4:03 PM | January 15, 2025
The Government of Pakistan has announced a significant reduction in electricity tariffs for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Energy Minister Awais Leghari revealed that the tariff has been cut from Rs. 71.10 per unit to Rs. 39.70 per unit as part of the government’s efforts to promote electric mobility.

The minister stated that permissions to install EV charging stations will now be granted within 15 days, enabling rapid growth of infrastructure. He added that charging stations can be set up in neighborhoods and streets, making EV charging more accessible.

The Power Division has officially notified the concessional tariff and introduced regulations for establishing charging stations and alternate battery points. These measures, implemented under the National Energy Conservation Authority, aim to bolster EV adoption and energy efficiency in the country.

