The Spanish Armada was a formidable naval fleet assembled by King Philip II of Spain in 1588 with the intention of invading England. This grandiose venture, however, ended in failure. The Armada, consisting of around 130 ships, faced a series of setbacks, including unfavorable weather and skilled English naval tactics led by Sir Francis Drake. The English fleet harassed the Armada as it attempted to navigate the English Channel, ultimately forcing it to retreat around the northern coast of Scotland and Ireland. Stormy weather took its toll, sinking many Spanish vessels. This significant defeat marked a turning point in European history, diminishing Spanish naval supremacy and bolstering England’s maritime power.