People’s entering Jinnah House on May 9 was a security breach: SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi Tuesday said that storming of people into the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9, 2023, was indeed a security breach. He also remarked that how did the people reach the corps commander’s house without any weapons and termed the intrusion a ‘security failure’.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. During the hearing, Advocate Khawaja Haris informed the bench that “masterminds” of the May 9 conspiracy would also be tried under the Army Act in military courts.

He said that the trial of the conspirators and masterminds would also be held in the military courts. The defence ministry lawyer presented Sheikh Liaquat Hussain’s case as an example of a civilian being tried in military court.

Justice Rizvi questioned whether an army officer was tried for his involvement in the events on May 9. “How did the people reach the corps commander’s house without any weapons,” he asked, terming the intrusion a “security failure”. He questioned whether any military officer had been tried for involvement in the May 9 events.

In his response, the lawyer said that the charge on the people was for damaging property, adding that no military personnel was tried in the events that unfolded in 2023.

However, Justice Mandokhail said that the court wanted to see under what circumstances a civilian can be tried under the Army Act, questioning its jurisdiction. “The extent to which you are expanding the scope of the Army Act, then anyone can be tried under it,” he said.

Khawaja Haris stating that the individuals prosecuted in the FB Ali case were retired. Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked, “If a soldier has a dispute with a civilian in a cantonment, where will the case go?” The Defence Ministry’s lawyer replied that disputes were different, and the issue of military trials was being overextended.

The Defence Ministry’s lawyer further argued that even in times of peace, civilians intervening in military affairs would face trials in military courts. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned, “There must be a mastermind behind it; who orchestrated the conspiracy?”

Khawaja Haris contended that the trial of the mastermind or conspirator would also take place in military courts, and the trial of civilians had not started suddenly, as the law had been in place since 1967.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi responded, “Keep in mind that the FB Ali case was from the era of civilian martial law, with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the civilian martial law administrator.”

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi raised an important question, asking the Ministry of Defence’s lawyer, “Was there a trial for any military officer involved in the May 9 events? How did people manage to reach the Corps Commander House? Was not entering the Corps Commander House a security breach?”

The Defence Ministry’s lawyer explained that the charges against the protesters were related to property damage, and no military officer had been charged in the May 9 incident.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi further inquired whether any resistance had been made when military installations were damaged on May 9. The Defence Ministry’s lawyer responded that complete restraint had been exercised to avoid loss of life.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel questioned, “If a soldier’s rifle is stolen, where will the case be filed?” The Defence Ministry’s lawyer replied that the rifle was a soldier’s weapon of war.

Justice Musarrat Hilali asked, “If a civilian steals for financial gain, even if their intent is not to disarm the army, where will the trial be held?” The Defence Ministry’s lawyer responded that the circumstances would be considered.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar pointed out that the Official Secrets Act lists which crimes fall under military court jurisdiction.

Justice Musarrat Hilali noted that during the May 9 and 10 events, some protesters were unaware of what was happening. The Defence Ministry’s lawyer clarified that those unaware were not tried in military courts.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till today.