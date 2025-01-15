PM directs strict action against human traffickers, immediate reforms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting to review the measures taken to curb human trafficking across the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed all institutions to play an active role in eradicating human trafficking. He emphasized the need for strict legal action against those tarnishing the country’s reputation by engaging in this heinous crime.

The Prime Minister instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to address the shortage of personnel immediately and to establish a standardized screening system for outbound travelers at airports. Additionally, he directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch an effective awareness campaign on illegal foreign travel and human trafficking.

PM Shehbaz also urged the FIA to collaborate with Interpol for the extradition of high-profile human traffickers wanted by Pakistani authorities.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the steps taken so far against human traffickers. The briefing revealed that several traffickers have been arrested between June 2023 and December 2024, with numerous facilitators among government officials already dismissed or facing disciplinary action.

It was reported that over PKR 500 million worth of assets owned by human traffickers have been seized, with further seizures underway. Special prosecutors have been appointed to expedite the prosecution process against human traffickers.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.