PM praises security forces for killing four terrorists in North Waziristan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for eliminating four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif expressed pride in the bravery and dedication of the country’s security personnel. “The nation is proud of the fearless young men of our security forces,” he remarked.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan, adding, “The nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity will continue to be crushed in the same manner.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government, in collaboration with security forces, remains steadfast in its resolve to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.