PMD forecasts cold, dry weather; fog in Punjab and Sindh

10:01 AM | January 15, 2025
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to dense fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Light rain and snowfall may occur at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northwestern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very coldy/partly cloudy in hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Tuesday where temperature fell up to -12 degrees Celsius.

